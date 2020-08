Police foiled attempt to install Sangolli Rayanna's statue at Peeranwadi village in Belagavi taluk on the city outskirts on Saturday.

A group had decided to install the statue of the freedom fighter without following the procedures. City Police had received information about it and had deployed personnel to thwart the misadventure. As the group reached the spot with the statue, they were prevented and detained, sources said.

More details were awaited...