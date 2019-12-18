Police station in Raichur dist adjudged best in state

Gabbur police station in the most backward Deodurg taluk of Raichur district has been adjudged as the best performing police station for 2019 in Karnataka. The police station found mention in the rankings released recently by Ministry of Home Affairs.

A private agency had conducted a survey across the nation in October on the basis of the yardsticks laid down by Bureau of Police Research and Development. As many as 15,579 police stations were surveyed out of which 78 were selected for the rankings.

The police stations have been ranked on the basis of their work efficiency, cleanliness, building facilities and their response to the public. Gabbur police station tops the state is placed 17th in the nation-wide ranking.

"The ranking is a honour for the district. It has emerged as the best performing station in the state this year," said Superintendent of Police Dr C B Vedamurthy. Rangaiah, the PSI of Gabbur police station said he felt happy for the recognition.

The ranking for police stations was introduced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the DGPs conference in 2015 in Kutch of Gujarat, had directed that parameters should be laid down for grading police stations and assessing their performance.

In 2018, Gudageri police station in Dharwad district had topped the state. Aberdeen police station in Andaman Nicobar Islands has been adjudged the best performing police station in the country this year.