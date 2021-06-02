Police teach walkers in Shivamogga lessons on lockdown

Police teach walkers in Shivamogga lessons on lockdown

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jun 02 2021, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 13:37 ist
Lockdown in Shivamogga. Credit: DH Photo

Police not only seized vehicles of those who stepped out of their homes in the morning during the lockdown in the city but also took them to the circle police station to teach lessons of lockdown rules, on Wednesday.

According to police, as many as 84 vehicles had been seized. Of them, Jayanagar police seized 50 vehicles, Kote police 24 vehicles and Tungananagar 10 vehicles

Some women said that they were on their morning walk. Police asked them to do it in their residential area and asked them not to come to the park or to the city during the lockdown.

Police also warned that they would conduct a Covid test for all those who come out of their homes again and send them to Covid care centres.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

shivamogga
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Karnataka lockdown extension: Who said what

Karnataka lockdown extension: Who said what

Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja

Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja

Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle

Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle

Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules

Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

4 lakh street vendors absent from Karnataka's database

4 lakh street vendors absent from Karnataka's database

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay

DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 