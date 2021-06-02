Police teach walkers in Shivamogga lessons on lockdown

Police not only seized vehicles of those who stepped out of their homes in the morning during the lockdown in the city but also took them to the circle police station to teach lessons of lockdown rules, on Wednesday.
According to police, as many as 84 vehicles had been seized. Of them, Jayanagar police seized 50 vehicles, Kote police 24 vehicles and Tungananagar 10 vehicles
Some women said that they were on their morning walk. Police asked them to do it in their residential area and asked them not to come to the park or to the city during the lockdown.
Police also warned that they would conduct a Covid test for all those who come out of their homes again and send them to Covid care centres.
