Poll code deferred: Dinesh moves Karnataka HC

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao has moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging the single judge order on not staying the Election Commission's revised notification that postponed the model code of conduct for byelections in 15 Assembly constituencies on December 5.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing the writ appeal on Wednesday and issued a notice to the Election Commission. The matter was adjourned to November 8.

The advocate for the petitioner contended that the Election Commission had issued notification on September 21, to conduct by-elections for the 15 constituencies.

Following the notification, several candidates filed nominations for the same. But without any reason, the commission cancelled its notification and issued another notification on September 27. According to the revised notification, the model code of conduct commences on November 11, which is illegal.