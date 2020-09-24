Ponnanna appointed as KPCC spokesperson

Ponnanna appointed as KPCC spokesperson

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 24 2020, 01:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 02:52 ist
A S Ponnanna

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Law, Human Rights and RTI Cell president Ajjikuttira S Ponnanna has been appointed as spokesperson of the KPCC.

An order in this regard was issued by KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday. Shivakumar has stated that the appointment was done considering Ponnanna's experience and expertise in the subjects.

Ponnanna, who is a senior advocate in High Court of Karnataka, has been asked to take charge of his new duty immediately.

Son of firebrand politician late A K Subbaiah, Ponnanna has also served as Additional Advocate General of Government of Karnataka during the tenure of Congress.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

human rights
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee
Karnataka

What's Brewing

PIL seeks action against Twitter over anti-India tweets

PIL seeks action against Twitter over anti-India tweets

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

 