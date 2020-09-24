Ponnanna appointed as KPCC spokesperson

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Law, Human Rights and RTI Cell president Ajjikuttira S Ponnanna has been appointed as spokesperson of the KPCC.

An order in this regard was issued by KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday. Shivakumar has stated that the appointment was done considering Ponnanna's experience and expertise in the subjects.

Ponnanna, who is a senior advocate in High Court of Karnataka, has been asked to take charge of his new duty immediately.

Son of firebrand politician late A K Subbaiah, Ponnanna has also served as Additional Advocate General of Government of Karnataka during the tenure of Congress.