Poor rains in parts of state for 2 more weeks

Sub-optimal monsoon conditions recorded in South Interior Karnataka are expected to continue as India Meteorological Department has forecast below normal rainfall in the region for the next two weeks.

Data shows that due to delay in monsoon onset, the State has recorded a deficit of 28% in June. A deficiency of 20% of more in June has been recorded only seven times since 1971 and thrice since 2010, including this year.

Moreover, the four reservoirs in Cauvery basin which receive an average inflow of 31.5 tmc ft in the month of June have received only three tmc ft this year.

Speaking to DH, G S Sreenivas Reddy, Director, Karnataka Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell, said that forecast was not encouraging for the next couple of weeks, especially in the South Interior Karnataka. "There was good rainfall in North Interior Karnataka due to a low-pressure region in Bay of Bengal. However, the intensity of the rainfall in that region too is expected to reduce," he said.

Rainfall has also decreased in Coastal and Malnad regions. "Though forecasts indicate widespread rainfall in these parts, intensity will be less," he said.

Historical data

Data shows that in the last 49 years including 2019, rainfall in the month of June has been deficient by more than 20% only seven times. Three of these years were after 2010 - 2012, 2014 and 2019.

The highest rainfall deficiency in the month of June was in the year 2014, when June rainfall was less by 41%, followed by 1976, during which it was deficient by 40%.

Malnad region has received 43.6% less rainfall. Though South Interior Karnataka region has recorded normal rainfall in June as per data, most of these showers were prior to the onset of monsoon.

In the coastal region, rainfall has been less by 35% during the ongoing season.

Box

Years when monsoon deficiency exceeded 20% in June

Year Deficiency (in %)

1974 36

1976 40

1988 24

1995 29

2012 37

2014 41

2019 28