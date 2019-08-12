Power generation up at Sharavathi

The power generation at Sharavathi station, Linganamakki dam has gone up following drastic rise in the inflow to the dam over the past one week.

Karnataka Power Corporation (Electricity) Chief Engineer Chaitanya Prabhu said at present, 9.625 million units of power was being generated at the station per day.

The outflow of water from the dam has been stopped. Following the copious rains in catchment area of Linganamakki dam, water level rose drastically in a week.

Water level stood at 1811.35 feet against the maximum level of 1819 feet on August 12.

With this water, 382.024 million units of power could be generated.