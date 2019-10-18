Prajwal Revanna moves court against Manju

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna filed a petition against A Manju, the BJP candidate he defeated in the recently held Lok Sabha election.

Senior counsel Uday Holla filed the petition for

Lok Sabha member from Hassan, Prajwal contending that the defeated candidate had hid the information in the declaration about criminal cases against him and his petition shouldn’t be considered.

A single judge bench of Michael D’Cunha heard the matter through video conference from the Kalaburagi bench on Friday.

A Manju, had filed election petition against Prajwal seeking to declare him as a winner if the affidavit filed by Prajwal proved false.