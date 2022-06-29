Prez election: JD(S) likely to back Draupadi Murmu

Presidential election: JD(S) likely to back Draupadi Murmu

Murmu is up against former union minister Yashwanth Sinha, the joint opposition candidate

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 29 2022, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 08:09 ist
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday hinted that the JD(S) would back NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said that Murmu already has the numbers to secure a win in the June 18 presidential elections. "She doesn't require our support. Yet, she has sought our support for the elections," he said, indicating that the regional party would support her.

Murmu, according to Kumaraswamy, has already won the polls. "She had called former prime minister H D Deve Gowda twice seeking support. She had even sought an appointment to meet him in Bengaluru. But, I was of the view that it was not required for her to come here and seek support here," he said.

There is no question of BJP or Congress when it comes to presidential elections, he said. "The issue of a 'B' team also does not arise. We will look at the background of both the candidates and decide," he said.

Murmu is up against former union minister Yashwanth Sinha, the joint opposition candidate.

Udaipur incident

Commenting on the brutal beheading incident at Udaipur, Kumaraswamy condemned the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. "The Rajasthan government has said that they have arrested the culprits. It should ensure that they are punished," he said.

"If the culprits risked their lives to commit the brutal murder, the extent of provocation should be assessed. Therefore, the government should catch hold of the organisations that provoke people," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

H D Kumaraswamy
JD(S)
Droupadi Murmu
Karnataka
Presidential Elections

What's Brewing

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

Soon, adoption approval to come in 2 months

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

KIA crosses 250 mn pax-mark, 2 mn Air Traffic Movements

KIA crosses 250 mn pax-mark, 2 mn Air Traffic Movements

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

Safety features that keep you secure on dating apps

 