Private factory violates lock down order, shut down

A private factory at Narasapur in Kolar district was on Monday shut down as the management had reportedly violated the lockdown order by resuming works.

The management has closed the factory till March 29. Work resumed on Monday. There were 150 workers on duty, according to the officials.

A large number of residents in and around Narasapur gathered near the factory demanded immediate closure. The situation turned tense as there was an argument between workers and residents. Slogans were shouted against the management.

As the workers resumed their duties, residents alerted the officials of the department of industries. Senior officers rushed to the spot for inspection.

They found out that the management had not taken safety measures. There was no social distancing among the workers. The staff was not given hand sanitisers. The management had reportedly threatened to cut salaries of the staff if they failed to resume the work from Monday.

Residents told the officials that a large number of workers hailed from other states. The management had forced them for works.

People from outside states often visited stores for various materials. The labour department had not taken action despite repeated requests.

The residents requested the officials send the outside state staff to their hometowns.

“Workers were used illegally at a private factory. Notices have been slapped on management. The factory has been shut down,” said Ravichandra, deputy director of the Department of Industries.