Private hospitals to resume services in Karnataka today

Private hospitals, clinics and medical establishments in the state have agreed to resume services on Thursday after the government assured them that they will not be shut if COVID-19 patients visit them.

Health Minister B Sriramulu clarified that such hospitals, henceforth, will only be sanitised as according to the protocol and allowed to function normally.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

In a video conference with managements of 43 prominent private hospitals and clinics, Sriramulu said private hospitals and clinics have agreed to resume clinical services — treatment of non-COVID-19 patients — on Thursday.

The minister clarified that no hospital shall deny consultation or treatment to non-COVID-19 patients under any circumstances.

He told reporters, "Private hospitals were worried that if any COVID-19 symptomatic or positive patient visits the hospital, the government would seal them. We have assured them that they will only be sanitised and allowed to function."

However, the minister clarified that doctors and staff who may have attended to such patients will be quarantined at home and not put under institutional quarantine.

Private hospitals have been directed to treat COVID-19 patients, if any, in an isolation ward. They shall be shifted to the designated government isolation facility subsequently.

All private hospitals must reserve one ward for treating COVID-19 patients, the minister said.