Pro-Pakistan slogans found written on Karnataka govt school, plaint lodged

Tension prevailed at Budarsingi village in Hubballi taluk for a while after the villagers noticed a pro-Pakistan slogan written on the walls and the door of the Government Higher Primary School.

It was found that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Tipu Sultan School’ was written in chalk at five places, including the headmaster’s room and a classroom.

A group of villagers, including the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) members, staged a protest in front of the school and demanded action against the perpetrators.

Incidents of anti-nationals raising pro-Pakistan slogans are on the rise in the state. Such incidents are reported from the village too. The authorities must ensure such incidents don’t repeat in

future, the agitating villagers urged.

Headmaster M S Hulgeri said, “I noticed pro-Pakistan slogans written on school walls and the door. This must be the handiwork of miscreants. I have brought this to the notice of the SDMC and the higher-ups. I have lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional police in this regard,” he added.

The agitating villagers relented after senior police and government officials visited the village and assured them of appropriate action.