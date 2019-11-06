Probe ordered on lapses in housing schemes: Minister

Housing Minister V Somanna on Wednesday said a probe had been ordered into the alleged irregularities in Ashraya Housing scheme during the Kumaraswamy-led coalition government and the Siddaramaiah-led Congress regime.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "A total of 14 lakh houses were constructed during the Congress and the coalition governments. Houses were not allotted to many eligible beneficiaries. Probe has been ordered into large-scale irregularities following the complaints that houses were allotted to the supporters of local leaders, influential and the rich. A committee, led by Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Managing Director and comprising respective Zilla Panchayat CEOs and Taluk Panchayat EOs, will begin the probe in next four days."

Somanna said that multiple houses under various housing schemes had been allotted to a few individuals. "Also, it was found that several houses, shown on record, didn't exist on ground. Several GP members, village accountants, PDOs and local leaders have committed irregularities in the housing schemes. The culprits will be brought to book, the minister told reporters in Belagavi.

"More than seven lakh houses, under various schemes, are under different stages of construction. After they are ready, the officials will check the records and verify the records and make sure they are not allotted to those who are already benefited from any of the housing schemes," Somanna said.

Replying to a query on flood relief, the minister said, "The Yediyurappa-led state government has given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to those who have lost their houses in floods and torrential rain while it is Rs 1 lakh in other states. We will provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected in phases," he added.