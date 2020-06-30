Procurement scam: PAC sets Monday deadline for report

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) set a deadline till next Monday (July 6) for the Health and Family Welfare Department to submit a report on alleged irregularities in procuring equipment to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

An FIR is also expected to be registered by the department against an official allegedly involved in the same.

Following complaints, the PAC had directed the department on May 19 to submit a report in a week. However, due to the delay in submitting the report, officials from the department - including Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar, Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Additional Director of Karnataka State Drug Logistics and Warehousing Society (KSDLWS) N Manjushree and others, were summoned on Tuesday.

Sources told DH that though officials sought another 15 days, PAC chairman H K Patil insisted that the report be submitted by Monday. BJP members also expressed concerns over the alleged irregularities. The PAC was informed that notices were issued to four officials in KSDLWS, and an FIR will also be filed shortly against an official. Patil also pulled up Akthar asking, "You tell us that there are 80 labs in the state. Why aren't the results of 40,000 tests out yet?".