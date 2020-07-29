Prohibitory orders for CET exam in Tumakuru

Common Entrance Test (CET) will be held in 21 centres of Tumakuru district. In this background, prohibitory orders have been imposed around 200 metres radius from the exam centres on July 30 and 31, said Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar said.

He said that strict action will be taken against question paper leakage and other exam malpractices. The prohibitory orders will be in force from 10 am to 4.30 pm. All photocopying and typewriting stores around the exam centres have been ordered closed. The entry of unauthorised people near the exam centre is also banned, he added.