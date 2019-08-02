Provisional post-mortem report of Siddartha submitted

Police officials remained tight-lipped about the contents of the provisional post-mortem report of Cafe Coffee Day Founder V G Siddartha. The report was submitted to the investigating officer on Friday.

Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajeshwari Devi H R confirmed that she received the report from Forensic Science Laboratory and submitting it to the investigation officer. Deputy Commissioner of Police Hanumantharaya said that the contents of the post-mortem report cannot be revealed as the case was under investigation. "The authorities concerned will share the information at an appropriate time,” he said.

Following demands from police and people for installing CCTV cameras at Netravathy bridge, Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath promised to initiate discussions with deputy commissioner in this regard.

Rumours scotched

Meanwhile, Fishermen Ritesh D’Souza, Pranesh and Sarathi who fished out Siddhartha’s body from the sea, scotched rumours on having received a handsome cash reward.

When Siddhartha’s body had remained untraced on Tuesday evening, former minister D K Shivkumar had announced cash reward to those who trace the body. Former district in-charge Minister U T Khader also had repeated Shivkumar’s offer of reward money. When contacted, Ritesh D’Souza and Pranesh said they had not received any cash reward.