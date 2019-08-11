Rain, floods claim 17 more lives in Karnataka

At least 17 people were killed in different parts of Karnataka on Saturday, as floods and very heavy rainfall continued to wreak havoc in the State.

After devastating North Karnataka, heavy rainfall brought people in Malnad and coastal districts to their knees by triggering landslides, inundating residential areas and causing extensive damage to property. The number of people evacuated has now touched 3.14 lakh.

Considering the extent of devastation, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has sought Rs 3,000 cr from the central government for relief activities as the State stares at losses in excess of Rs 6,000 cr.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to conduct an aerial survey with Yediyurappa in Belagavi district on Sunday to take stock of the devastation.

Following a review meeting, the state government has declared 80 taluks in 17 districts as flood-hit.

Meanwhile, there seems to be no respite for Malnad as the IMD issued a red alert for the next two days. The region has already suffered extensive damage, with standing crops destroyed and several bridges washed away.

Road traffic to flood-hit regions continued to be disrupted. With the Shiradi and Charmadi ghat roads closed due to landslides, people had to take a roundabout route to reach destinations. Railway traffic was also paralysed.