Rain lashes Malnad, coastal, NK districts

Heavy rain lashed different parts of the state on Tuesday.

Koove, Kalmane, Hosampura and Kundooru villages in Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru district received bountiful rain leaving the paddy fields in these villages inundated.

With the uprooting of trees and electricity poles power supply has been hit at Mugrahalli, Gunibailu, Billuru, Koove, Nidnalli and Anegodi villages for the last three days.

The farming activities in coffee estates have come to a standstill following heavy rain in the region even as ginger farmers are worried over their crop.

River Hemavathi continues to swell inundating paddy fields at Uggehalli. Three electricity poles have been uprooted at Dalit Colony in Hosakere in Nemmar Gram Panchayat jurisdiction of Sringeri taluk. A car was damaged after electric poles fell on it.

Kalasa, Koppa, N R Pura and Sringeri too received bountiful rainfall.

Meanwhile, the intensity of rain has receded in Kodagu district.

Madikeri, Bhagamandala, Talacauvery and Napoklu received intermittent rainfall. The inflow of water to Harangi reservoir was 638 cusecs.

In Belagavi district, heavy downpour in Western Ghats region and the catchments of River Krishna and its tributaries in Maharashtra has led in the water inflow into the state from Rajapur barrage increasing to 61,310 cusecs. Hippargi barrage inflow was 65400 cusecs and outflow 64,400 cusecs.

Six low-lying bridges across River Krishna and its tributaries in Chikkodi and Nippani taluks continued to remain under water.

In Uttara Kannada district, Sirsi, Siddapur, Yellapur, Joida, Kumta, Honnavar and Bhatkal taluk received rain throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the water inflow to Tungabhadra reservoir has increased following heavy rain in Ballari district and release of water from Tunga reservoir near Gajanur in Shivamogga district.

Davangere, Honnali, Nyamathi, Challakere, Holalkere, Shivamogga, Theerthahalli, Sagar, Shikaripur, Sorab and Hosanagar also received rain.

Dakshina Kannada dist

Meanwhile, moderate rain lashed different parts of Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday. The sky remained overcast throughout the day.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Tuesday, the district received an average of 25.9 mm rainfall.

Belthangady received highest of 35.7 mm rain followed by Sullia taluk—31.9 mm, Puttur—30.7 mm, Bantwal—20.3 mm and Mangaluru—10.9 mm.

IMD forecast

According to IMD forecast, high waves in the range of 3.5 to 4 metres have been forecast till July 11 along the coast of Karnataka from Mangaluru to Karwar. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.