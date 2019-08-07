Rain misery in Malnad, North Karnataka

Incessant showers on Wednesday has thrown normal life out of gear in Malnad, north Karnataka districts and parts of Mysuru region.

With showers pounding Kodagu, rivers Cauvery and Lakshmantheertha in the hilly district are flowing above the danger level.

Bhagandeshwara Temple in Bhagamandala has remained off-limits for the devotees.

With the Cauvery river in spate, the road connectivity in several villages has been lost. Water continues to flow on the bridge near Bethri. If the bridge is submerged, then Madikeri-Virajpet connectivity will be lost. Overflowing Cauvery has cut-off the connectivity between Hodduru-Napoklu, Murnadu-Balamuri.

Monsoon fury continued unabated in Chikkamagaluru district.

Daradahalli in Mudigere taluk of the district experienced a record 369.5 mm in last 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Wednesday) With Bhadra river flowing in full seat, traffic on Horanadu-Kalasa and Kalasa-Balehonnur routes have been stopped.

Meanwhile, the rain subsided in Uttara Kannada but the rivers and streams continue to flow above the danger mark. Many villages downstream Kali are marooned following the heavy discharge from Kadra and Supa dams.

Unrelenting rain poured misery on twin-cities of Hubballi-Dharwad.

The copious showers have filled Neerasagar and Unkal lake in Hubballi after five-six years.