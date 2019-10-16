Rajeev to head Thanda Development Corporation

BJP's Kudachi legislator P Rajeev was appointed chairman of the Karnataka State Thanda Development Corporation, here on Wednesday. The two-time MLA will have a Cabinet rank.

The appointment came days after Baburao Chinchansur was appointed chairman of Koli Community Development Board, which drew the ire of Congress MLC N Thippanna. He lashed out at the BJP for renaming the Ambigara Chowdaiah Development Board to Koli Community Development Board, and threatened to launch a statewide stir against it.

 

