Refrain from harsh comments: D K Shivakumar

Following the arrest of a Congress worker over derogatory comments regarding the health of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar urged party workers to refrain from making such remarks.

“I appeal to Congress workers not to make defamatory statements against any political leader on matters of health and other issues on social media platforms. It is not in our culture to wish bad for others. Congress is a party that exemplifies brotherhood and humanity,” he tweeted.

Cubbon Park police had arrested KPCC IT Cell Secretary Anand Prasad on Monday under IPC Section 153(A) for the social media post.