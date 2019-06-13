RGUHS study to help predict dengue severity

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, which is facing a shortage of samples from victims for its research on dengue, aims at collecting them this monsoon, as it is also the season of dengue.

During the academic year 2018-19, the university started a research on dengue, mainly to identify bio-markers which can predict the disease.

As the monsoon begins, the university research team has geared up to collect samples. Dr G S Venkatesh, director of advanced research, RGUHS, said, "The total number of samples needed for the research was 1,000. But we were able to collect only 540 samples last year. Without the adequate sample size, one cannot achieve progress."

"We are aiming to get adequate number of samples by October/November of 2019 and to complete the research by February/March 2020 and submit the report," Venkatesh said.

The university is providing training for clinicians associated with this research.

"We have taken up research in this particular area, considering the seriousness of the disease and the struggle patients and hospitals go through to diagnose the severity of the disease," he said.

For this research, RGUHS has tied up with Indian Institute of Science (IISc), St John's Medical College, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, MS Ramaiah Institute of Medical Sciences, Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences and Nimhans.

The university has allotted Rs 3 crore for this study. The research team will screen around 3,000 patients with dengue symptoms. Of these, 1,000 patients who test positive will be considered for the study. The samples will be preserved in the bio-bank of blood cells for an infinite period, to be used for study in future. This research is the first of its kind in the country.

Once the research is done and the report is ready, it will be published by the university to help hospitals grade dengue - mild or severe - and treat patients accordingly.