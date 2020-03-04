Rowdies performing duties of courts: H K Patil

In a scathing critique on the judiciary, former Congress minister H K Patil said Wednesday that citizens are taking the help of rowdies. who perform the duties of a court.

During a special discussion on the Constitution in the Assembly, Patil chose to focus on the judiciary and pointed out the current state of affairs, especially the huge pendency of cases. “In Karnataka, judicial orders passed in 50,000 cases are yet to be implemented by the government. These could pertain to a poor farmer’s compensation. But these orders are just lying in files,” Patil said.

“In Bengaluru, people don’t go to civil courts any more. They either come to politicians, or go to rowdies. In fact, rowdies hear them, issue decrees and implement them also. I’m appreciating them, not criticizing. Such unconstitutional authorities will be there so long as the judiciary is not empowered,” he said.

In jest, former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar asked Patil not to address rowdies as rowdies. “They’re respected people. They have their own offices and imported cars. We also need them. Call them anything else, but rowdies,” he said.

‘Legislature has failed’

In a fervent speech, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the legislature had failed in its duty. “Our priorities have changed. What’s our role in this degradation? Have we worked as per the ideals of the Constitution that has put us on a pedestal?” he said.

“Everybody wants to be the executive - the legislature, judiciary, CAG, Election Commission - all because of lust and greed for money,” he said.