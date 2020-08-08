Rs 7 lakh compensation for Anandatheertha’s family

District in-charge Minister V Somanna said that the body of Anandatheertha who lost his life in Brahmagiri landslide will be handed over to his family members.

Meanwhile, a compensation of Rs seven lakh will be provided to the family, he said. Speaking to media persons, he said that 247 families have been affected by the floods in Kodagu this year, so far. The pending third instalment of the assistance towards the construction of houses for the flood victims of last year will be released soon, he added.