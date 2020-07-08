RTC employees demand dedicated Covid Care Centres

The union of employees working for the four state Road Transport Corporations has urged the managements to set up dedicated Covid Care Centres for drivers and conductors who are exposed to Coronavirus on the frontline.

In a letter to the management of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the Union said that the management should identify places across the state to make sure the employees contracting the disease get the required facilities, including quarantine and medical aid.

Referring to high infections among BMTC employees, the Union said said there was a need to recognise the efforts of the employees and bring the much- needed changes.

The Union also urged the managements to increase the dearness allowance paid to the employees and ensure that the BMTC and NWKRTC do not delay depositing the provident fund amount.