RTPS contract worker crushed to death

In a freak accident, a 27-year-old contract labourer working in coal segregation unit of Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) was crushed to death on Friday after he fell into the crusher below the coal conveyor belt.

The victim has been identified as Deepak Nayak, a native of Banwalpath in Angul district of Odisha.

A case of criminal negligence, for not providing safety equipment to the workers, has been registered against contractor V Anand, supervising engineer Venkatesh and supervisor Ajit Nayak at Shaktinagar police station.

The victim fell off while trying to break a huge block of coal on the conveyor belt. The incident, caught on CCTV camera, has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, RTPS Executive Engineer Venugopal said, “There is no provision for the company to provide compensation as the victim was a contract worker.”

RTPS Contract Workers’ Association has submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner demanding a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the kin of the victim and safety equipment to all workers at the thermal plant.