S L Bhyrappa's books inspired their thoughts, now fans pen tributes

Books of Mysuru-based writer S L Bhyrappa make news, either due to their sales figures and reprints or due to controversies surrounding their plot, subject and characters.

Even though the writer himself maintains low-profile and keeps away from publicity and controversies, his readership and fan following is enviable. To mark his 90th birthday (August 20), city-based Samskruthi Book Paradise has published a book ‘Namma Bhyrappanavaru’, a collection of articles and tributes by 109 of his readers, edited by Kannada professor M S Vijaya Haran.

Publisher Subramanya said in January last year, S L Bhyrappa Sahithyothsava was held in Mysuru and many scholars, critics and celebrities expressed their opinion and feelings about his writings. “It was attended by many readers and they felt that they need a platform to elaborate on their reading experience. Their wish has evolved into the book,” he said.

The first article is by Prabhakar, a vendor of puffed rice (puri or kadle puri) in Bengaluru, of Tamil Nadu origin.

In his article, Prabhakar says he has a collection of Bhyrappa’s books at his shop near SBM Bank Colony Bus Stop at Srinivasa Nagar. “I lend his books to my customers, free of cost. I know all his novels and their characters by heart,” he says.

B Basavaraju, a 69-year-old farmer, says Bhyrappa’s is cultivated literature.

Hindustani vocalist Ganapathi Bhat Hasanagi, anaesthetist Dr Govinda Hegde, loco-pilot Ganesh Kulkarni of Western Railway in Mumbai, textiles trader Sanjaya Dongre and others have narrated how Bhyrappa’s books are an integral part of their lives.

Subramanya said, due to the Covid crisis, there has been no formal release of the book, so far, but other means of delivering the books at the doorsteps of readers are being explored.