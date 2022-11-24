Salons close for 20 days against serving SC people

With salon owners refusing to provide service to people belonging to scheduled castes, an ugly age-old practice has reached flash point in Mahadevapura village of Srirangapatna taluk.

Around 10 salons - seven men's parlours in Mahadevapura and three in surrounding areas - have downed their shutters for more than 20 days refusing to provide service to members of SC communities in the village.

Incidentally, the barbers of Mahadevapura provide the service to scheduled caste members from other villages but, do not provide the same to fellow villagers who belong to the scheduled castes. The origin of the practice has remained a mystery.

The attempts made by the Police personnel and officials in this regard has turned futile. The people of the SC communities of the village are now forced to visit neighbouring villages for haircuts.

A few persons from SC communities raised the issue and complained about the same during a public grievances meet, chaired by Tahsildar Shwetha N Ravindra, on November 5. Later, a complaint was also lodged at Arakere Police Station.

According to Grama Panchayat member Mahesh, the salons allow people belonging to the SC communities from other villages like Channahalli and Bidarahalli. But, they are against serving the SCs of their own village. A complaint has been lodged in this regard. The officials have turned a blind eye towards the practice of untouchability in the village, he alleged.

Circle Police Inspector Puneeth visited the village on November 14 and ensured that the persons of the oppressed classes were given a haircut. But, the shops closed again the next day, Mahesh added.

A meeting was chaired by DySP Sandesh Kumar on November 23. He directed the people of other communities to convince the salon owners against the practice of untouchability. The villagers have sought three days' time.

Tahsildar Shwetha N Ravindra said, "I visited the village after receiving the complaint and ensured that the people of the oppressed classes were given service at the salons. But, the shops have closed again. I have directed Arakere police inspector to take proper action in this regard".