Satish, Patil instigated us to rebel: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Ramesh Jarkiholi, the Congress MLA from Gokak who was disqualified for switching side to the BJP, on Saturday predicted that 10 to 15 MLAs from opposition camps would join the saffron party.

Addressing his supporters in the town, Ramesh Jarkiholi said, "The legislators from opposition ranks, who are keen to join the BJP, are in touch with the BJP leadership.

He, however, refused to divulge the names of the MLAs who are willing to switch sides to the BJP.

The Supreme Court will deliver its order on the petitions of disqualified MLAs, he said and added that he's confident of getting a favourable order from the court.

Ramesh Jarkiholi revealed that his brother and Yamakanamaradi Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi and M B Patil were responsible for the fall of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. "When Satish and M B Patil did not get ministerial berths, initially. They instigated us to rebel. After the duo got Cabinet berths, they left us in the lurch," he charged.

H D Kumaraswamy had agreed to offer me a deputy chief minister's post and Energy portfolio. But I was in no mood to accept the offer as I had promised a leader that I would bring 20 MLAs, Ramesh Jarkiholi said.

Continuing his tirade against Satish, Ramesh said, "Satish Jarkiholi keeps chanting Buddha-Basava-Ambedkar mantra to mislead the people. He has set up a sugar factory on 1,000 acres of land belonging to SC/STs at Yamakanamaradi, Ramesh alleged.

'Lacks political maturity'

Meanwhile, Satish hit back at his brother Ramesh saying that he lacks political maturity despite being a five-time MLA.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Yamakanamaradi Congress MLA said, "People are reeling under flood woes. In such a situation, he (Ramesh) is holding a convention, instead, he should have eased the problems of the affected by getting grants from the government."