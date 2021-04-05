SC reserves order on Reddy's plea to remove restrictions on visit to Ballari

SC to decide on Reddy's plea on curbs to visit Ballari

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2021, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 14:51 ist
Former minister Gali janardhana Reddy. Credit: DH File Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on a plea by former Karnataka Minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy to remove bail restrictions on visiting his home town, Ballari.

A bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan wrapped up the hearing on Reddy's application as Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan opposed the plea on behalf of the CBI.

He is an influential figure with immense power. There are many witnesses who are in protection, she said.  

“Whenever he has sought for two-three days for family events, we have never opposed that. But, he cannot be let out permanently. After many days we have gotten the witnesses to speak up," she said.

Divan sought an order for expediting the trial.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Reddy, contended that a cock-and-bull story has been made on the basis of concocted statements of witnesses.

Rohatgi, for his part, also claimed  20 adjournments have also been taken by the CBI in the matter. “If they are not able to meet the exigencies of the trial, they should give it up," he said.

Reddy cannot visit Ballari as per the conditions of the bail granted on January 21, 2015 by the top court.

The top court had then enlarged Reddy on the bail in a case of illegal mining with a condition that he would not visit Ballari, Ananthpuram and Cuddapah.

