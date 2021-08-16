Shiradi Ghat opens for LMV

Deputy Commissioner R Girish has given permission for the movement of light motor vehicles on Shiradi Ghat road on Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway 75.

According to the order, cars, jeep, temp, two-wheelers, transport buses, ambulances and lorries with 20-tonne loading capacity will be allowed to ply on the route. The movement of heavy vehicles like tanker lorries, cargo containers and others are banned.

It may be mentioned that vehicular movement was restricted after a landslide due to heavy rains, near Donigal village, in Sakleshpur taluk, in the month of July. The road works are still in progress.