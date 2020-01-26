Shivanand Mutt seer among four killed in head-on collision

Four persons, including a seer, were killed on the spot and three others sustained serious injuries in a horrifying head-on collision between two cars at Yarikoppa Cross on Hubballi-Dharwad bypass on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Basaveshwara Swami (50) of Shivanand Mutt in Kundgol taluk, Shankargouda Patil (60) of Noolvi, Mahadev Kadeshgoul (55) and Maruti Kukanoor (30), both residents of Kabbur village in Chikkodi taluk.

Basavaraj Pujar, Siddappa Inglalli, and Somalinga Desai, a relative of former minister Vinay Kulkarni, have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the District Civil Hospital in Dharwad.

Police said, the seer was travelling in one of the ill-fated cars to Dharwad to attend the wedding of a follower. The other car was heading towards Bengaluru.

The impact of the accident was such that both the cars were crushed and cranes were pressed into service to extricate the bodies and shift the cars to make way for vehicular movement.

On Makara Sankranthi day (Jan 15), three persons were killed in the accident on the same spot.