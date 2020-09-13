Some tall leaders of Karnataka BJP consumed opium: Congress MLC

Congress MLC B K Hariprasad has said that some “tall” leaders of the BJP were not stepping out of their houses without consuming opium.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Hariprasad said that both state and central governments were targeting celebrities in order to hide their failure in tackling Covid-19 pandemic.

“We know of certain tall leaders of BJP who never stepped out without consuming drugs. But, I don’t want to name them,” Hariprasad said.

He said that it was wrong to target people of particular religion in the drug scandal. Stern action should be initiated against persons of any religion or party if they have committed an illegal act. “But, now only women are being blamed. Aren’t any men involved in drug scandal?” he sought to know.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Chitradurga, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said that the investigation into the drug racket was on the right track and no information regarding the probe was being leaked. He said that the leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had been making baseless allegations against the government in this regard.

Congress leader questioned

The Central Crime Branch, Hubballi has questioned Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Congress unit general secretary Girish Gaddigeappagouda over his alleged connection with Sandalwood actor Ragini Dwivedi.

An officer who wished not to be named said prima -facie there appeared to be no wrong doing. “We have asked him to submit certain documents related to income tax and property,” the officer said.