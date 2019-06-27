Specialists’ shortage: More hospitals seek DNB centres

The state government has decided to increase the number of Diplomate in National Board (DNB) centres and has identified five district hospitals to start DNB in 22 specialities.

DNB was conceptualised to address the shortage of specialists in hospitals. District hospitals in Dakshina Kannada, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Yadgir and Chikkaballapur and five taluk hospitals at Holenarasipur, Doddaballapur, Gangavathi, Sira and Basavakalyana have been identified. The department has also received applications from the district hospitals of Bagalkot, Kolar, Dharwad, Ballari, Chitradurga and Jayanagar General Hospital, Bengaluru, which have submitted an application to National Board Of Examination for assessment and approval of 18 Specialties.

Starting of DNB courses in government hospitals of Karnataka address the shortage of specialists and improves the infrastructure thereby providing quality health care.