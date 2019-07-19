Spl court bins Janardhan Reddy's plea to drop charges

The special court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs on Friday dismissed the application filed by former minister G Janardhana Reddy seeking to drop charges of illegal mining against him.

The court has said prima facie it appears that the accused persons are involved in theft of ore, fraud and irregularities. Therefore, an inquiry needs to be conducted against the accused persons and hence they have to face probe. The court also dismissed similar application filed by K M Alikhan and B V Srinivasa Reddy.

A special investigation team had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police on September 7, 2015 alleging that the accused had mined more than the stipulated quantity of iron ore from M/s Indian Mines Company and thus caused loss to the exchequer.

Charge sheet has been filed against seven accused including Reddy under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act and Mines and Mineres (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.