Spl Court grants bail to MP Shobha Karandlaje

The Special Court for the Trial of Complaints against MLAs and MPs on Thursday granted conditional bail to Udupi-Chikkamagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje in connection with a defamation case filed by Popular Front of India (PFI).

The court imposed Rs 200 as a penalty as she has failed to appear before the court earlier.

The PFI had earlier filed the defamation case against Karandlaje following her allegation that Mansoor Ali Khan, chief of IMA company, is spending a lot of money on PFI's activities after collecting monetary deposits from people.

Advocate P Prasanna Kumar, on behalf of Shobha, appealed to the court to grant the bail. Judge Ramachandra D Huddar has granted the bail with the condition of obtaining a personal bond worth Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,000 security deposit.