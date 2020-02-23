SSLC prep exam: Now, science paper surfaces on social media

The SSLC preparatory exam for science subject is scheduled on Monday (Feb 24), but the question paper (English version) has surfaced on social media platforms here two days before the exam, raising serious questions on the preparedness of the Karnataka State Secondary Examination Board.

The entire science question paper was doing rounds on social media platforms, including WhatsApp.

Parents of several children appearing for the exams have expressed their displeasure over the board's style of functioning. "Spare a thought for genuine children, who prepare for exams for months. If children could get question papers before the exam, what's the need to hold exams."

Meanwhile, BEO M Channabasappa speaking to DH ruled out question paper leak from the schools in the taluk. "I had instructed the schools in the taluk to hold preparatory exam like the public exam, in several meetings held ahead of the exams. The paper might have leaked in some other taluk or district."