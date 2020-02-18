SSLC prep exam question papers 'leaked', KSEEB files complaint

SSLC prep exam question papers 'leaked'

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 18 2020, 23:54pm ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2020, 00:24am ist
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has filed a police complaint alleging leak of SSLC preparatory Mathematics subject paper for which the examination was conducted on Tuesday.

The director of the department issued a circular saying, "police complaint has been filed to find out the people behind such activity and such people will be handed over to preventive custody before commencement of main examinations."

However the officials from the department said that they got to know about this circulation of question paper on WhatsApp few hours after the completion of the exams. 

