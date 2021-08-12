SSLC student ends life over not getting expected marks

A 16-year-old student ended his life after failing to score expected marks in SSLC examinations at a village in Karkala taluk on Wednesday.
Agneesh Kumar, a resident of Havaldarbettu, was dejected over his results.
He took the extreme step when no one was at home. A case has been registered at Karkala Police Station in this regard.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Code Red: Time to act on climate change
Jumbo problem: A collective responsibility
Saudi’s social revolution comes at Riyadh dining tables
Chandrayaan-2 device detects H2O molecules on the Moon
Purrfect match: Shelter puts lonely animals on Tinder
With fuel scarce, Yemen's forests are next war casualty
In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world
Climate change irreversible: Can it be slowed down?
How will Covid jabs work on compromised immune systems?
The price of your morning cup of coffee keeps on rising