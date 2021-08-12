SSLC student ends life over not getting expected marks

SSLC student ends life over not getting expected marks

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2021, 01:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 03:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A 16-year-old student ended his life after failing to score expected marks in SSLC examinations at a village in Karkala taluk on Wednesday.

Agneesh Kumar, a resident of Havaldarbettu, was dejected over his results.

He took the extreme step when no one was at home. A case has been registered at Karkala Police Station in this regard.

Karnataka
SSLC
Education

