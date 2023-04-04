SSLC students to get 10% grace marks

Ten per cent grace marks will be awarded to students taking SSLC exams, in continuation of the policy that started during the Covid pandemic.

The decision by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) comes following feedback received from teachers about learning loss among students.

Officials said 10% grace marks will be awarded for a maximum of three subjects. Only borderline cases looking for "passing marks will benefit", an official added.

For example, if a student secures 219 out of 625 (35%) but fails to clear a few subjects, he/she will get the benefit of grace marks to sail through the exams.

However, the official clarified that maximum grace marks awarded will be 10%, meaning eight marks in the core subjects and 10 marks for the first language.

"It was a policy decision by the government. As we received instructions to continue the same, we are continuing with the 10% and three-subject policy for this year, too," an official said.

During the pre-Covid years, 5% grace marks were awarded and applicable only to two subjects.

One impersonation case

The SSLC Mathematics exam held on Monday had 13,765 absentees. Of the total 8,28,273 students who registered for the exam, 8,14,509 were present.

One impersonation case was reported from an examination centre in Kalaburagi district.