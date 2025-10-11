4 animation movies on cats

<p class="CrossHead">The Cat Returns (2002)</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Director:</strong> </span>Hiroyuki Morita</p>.<p class="bodytext">When schoolgirl Haru saves a cat from being hit by a truck, she’s stunned to learn it’s actually a feline prince. As a reward, she’s invited to the magical Cat Kingdom — only to discover she’s expected to marry him! Haru is soon swept into a surreal world where cats talk and dance. With help from the dapper Baron and the grumpy Muta, she must rediscover her courage and find her way back home before she forgets who she really is.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">A Whisker Away (2020)</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Directors:</strong> </span>Junichi Sato and Tomotaka Shibayama</p>.<p class="bodytext">Miyo Sasaki, a cheerful yet lonely teenager, is secretly in love with her classmate Kento. One day, she discovers a mysterious mask that allows her to transform into a cat, giving her a way to get close to him without revealing her human identity. But the more she slips into her feline form, the more she risks losing her humanity forever. Poignant and imaginative, ‘A Whisker Away’ is a heartwarming Japanese film about identity, love, and learning to accept yourself.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">The Aristocats (1970)</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Director:</strong> </span>Wolfgang Reitherman</p>.<p class="bodytext">Set in 1910 Paris, this classic follows Duchess, a refined mother cat, and her three kittens who live a pampered life with their wealthy owner. Trouble begins when the greedy butler Edgar kidnaps them, hoping to claim their inheritance. Stranded far from home, Duchess and her kittens are rescued by the street-smart alley cat Thomas O’Malley, who teaches them to swing to the rhythm of jazz and life. Full of charm, music, and adventure, the film celebrates friendship and family.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Flow (2024)</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="bold"><strong>Director:</strong> </span>Gints Zilbalodis</p>.<p class="bodytext">In this silent yet visually stunning film, a solitary cat survives a massive flood that submerges his world. Stranded on a small boat, the cat gradually joins forces with other animals — a capybara, a lemur, a bird, and even a dog — as they navigate through drowned cities and surreal landscapes. Despite their differences, the group must learn to trust one another to survive. This award-winning movie is about adaptation, resilience, and strength found in companionship.</p>