<p>Dear Alianna,</p>.<p>How are you? It would be so good to meet you someday. I am curious to know many things about you and your universe. And who else but you, my friend Alianna, could give me the best information?</p>.<p>A few questions I have for you: How do you guys talk to each other since there’s no air in space? What do you eat? Have you ever been inside a black hole? What’s in there? Is it magical? Where do you live? Is it in our galaxy or some other galaxy? Do you have pets in your universe? Is the Big Bang theory real? Have aliens been there since the start of time?</p>.<p>I would also like to share with you about my planet Earth — there are beautiful beaches I love going to but there aren’t any magical creatures here. I love my planet Earth. You can come swimming with me. You can also have some pizza, strawberries and maybe a latte with me. </p>.<p>Would love to hear back from you.</p>.<p>Your Earth friend,</p>.<p><strong>Nadah Zarine Nofil, 10<br>Bengaluru, Karnataka</strong></p>.<p>Dear Alien,</p>.<p>I am writing from planet Earth. I love learning about the culture of aliens. Earth has mountains, plains, plateaus, valleys, etc. It has oceans, seas, rivers, ponds and lakes. It has one moon. Does your planet have features like these?</p>.<p>Earth is home to unique cultures, traditions and beliefs. It has different languages, art, music and food habits.</p>.<p>I have millions of questions spinning in my mind. Where do you live? Which planet do you live in? How do you live? Do you have traditions and religions like humans? Do you have any other forms of life on your planet, like animals, insects and reptiles on our Earth?</p>.<p>Thanking you. Your friend from Earth.</p>.<p><strong>Dhanshikaa J G, 11<br>Bengaluru, Karnataka</strong></p>.<p>Mr Alien,</p>.<p>How is life out there in the vast cosmos? We, people of Earth, may seem peculiar to you, with just a pair of eyes, hands and legs, but we are curious and peace-loving beings. I hope you are a very patient being because I have a whole constellation of questions for you. How many planets have you been to? How many languages do you know? How did you find us in this enormous universe? Have you ever been inside a black hole? What actually happens at singularity? Are white holes real? Did you reach our solar system through a wormhole? Does your civilisation obey the laws of physics? Have you ever entered another dimension?</p>.<p>Here’s is a funny question — do you have to do homework on your planet?</p>.<p>These are my questions and you can ask me questions about Earth too. You should know that you are always welcome to our planet. We will be delighted to have you here, and remember, you will be the coolest guest in the galaxy!</p>.<p>Warm regards across stars,</p>.<p><strong>Niveditha H, 14</strong><br><strong>Bengaluru, Karnataka</strong></p>.<p>Dear Alien,</p>.<p>When I meet you, I would like to ask you and share with you the things mentioned below.</p>.<p>Some questions I would like to ask you: How was the universe formed? Which language do you speak? Can you make a spaceship for yourself? What do you work as? Where do you live? Which is your planet? What all have you invented?</p>.<p>I also want to tell you some things about Earth. Earth is the only planet where we can live, and have food and water. Earth is a beautiful place.</p>.<p><strong>Vivan Bhandare, 8 </strong><br><strong>Bengaluru, Karnataka</strong></p>