State BJP hails budget

The state BJP on Friday welcomed the Union budget, describing it as growth-oriented intended at the overall development of the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a blue print for new India. “The striking feature of the budget is it has decided to take up various structural and financial changes in the economy to boost infrastructure, investment and other facilities without burdening the people,” state party president B S Yeddyurappa said.

Almost all the schemes announced in this budget are promises made to the people during the recent Lok Sabha elections. The government has fast- tracked implementation of all infrastructure projects and welfare schemes, he added.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi said a slew of measures have been announced for employment generation. A special pension scheme has been announced for unorganised labourers.

“This is an inclusive budget. Nirmala Sitaraman is the second woman to present the Union budget. Many new schemes for the welfare and empowerment of women have been announced,” he added.

Housing for all, piped water supply, power supply will benefit the poor across all sections. Tax collection has increased substantially. Fiscal deficit has come down. Congress leader Siddaramaiah has cricitised the budget without any basis.

“Why Siddaramaiah didn’t criticise when the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy increased sales tax on fuel by Rs 2 per litre in the state?” he sought to know.