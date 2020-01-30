State govt orders eviction of Gulbarga fort encroachers

Cracking down on the encroachers in and around the historic fort of Kalaburagi, the district administration has directed the families illegally inhabiting the fort premises to vacate on their own. The move by the district administration comes in the wake up of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed before the Karnataka High Court.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials on Thursday submitted to the court that as many as 282 encroachers and illegal inhabitants have been listed out and awaiting the further action by the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner. Accordingly, the Deputy Commissioner Sharat B on Thursday ordered the inhabitants to vacate the premises of the fort on their own and clear the encroachment.

"If any person fails to abide by the order, the district administration will carry out the eviction and demolition. The cost of the demolition will be recovered from such erring inhabitants," the order stated. Gulbarga fort had served as the capital of Bahmani Kingdom until the capital was shifted to Bidar in 1424 by the Bahmani sultans.