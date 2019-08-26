Suicide confirmed in VG Siddhartha's death case

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said based on the investigation and reports from Forensic Science Laboratory(FSL), department of Forensic Medicine, KMC, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) Founder V G Siddhartha had committed suicide.

"The forensic reports also corroborates the suicide theory. Even the doctors who performed autopsy had observed that there were no external injuries," Harsha said.

The Investigating officers had received the FSL report on August 23. The report was handed over to Head of Department of Forensic Medicine, KMC, Prateek Rastogi and Dr Rashmi of the forensic department, district Wenlock hospital. "In the final report submitted to police, the report did not rule out drowning," sources told DH.

Dr Harsha said the ongoing investigation into the case too had arrived at the same conclusion. Siddhartha went missing from the bridge across River Nethravathi on NH 66, near Jeppinamogaru, on July 29. The body was found on July 31 and the autopsy was conducted at Wenlock Hospital on the same day.

The police are investigating other issues related to Siddhartha's death, sources added.