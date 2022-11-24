SWR puts 3 pending railway projects in Karnataka on track

Work on two crucial railway lines pending for over a decade will begin soon with the South Western Railway (SWR) inviting bids for a section each of the Tumakuru-Davangere and Tumakuru-Rayadurga lines.

While the 191-km Davangere line was approved in 2011-12, the Rayadurga line goes further back to 2007-08. Both projects have been pending due to delay in land acquisition process.

The SWR's tender for the Davangere broad gauge line comprises several works, including construction of railway station, platforms, subways and related works, on a 13.8-km stretch between Urukere and Timmarajanahalli. The cost of the works is estimated at Rs 98.39 crore.

The tender for works on the Tumakuru-Koratagere (30.2 km) section of the Rayadurga line is estimated to cost Rs 270.31 crore. The works include electrification, signalling and telecommunication.

"Works on both the lines are being taken up in phases, as and when land is handed over to us and as long as it is not discontinued from the existing line," a senior railway official said.

The official said land acquisition had gathered pace over the last two years.

"The pending projects have been raised at the coordination meeting with the state government, by the SWR general manager and even the railway minister. We have received full cooperation. Since land acquisition involves legal matters, delay is not uncommon," he added.

The official noted that the Rs 357.45-crore tender for a 21-km section of the Bagalkot-Kudachi line takes the project further.

The official said the Kudachi line, linking Miraj, will boost connectivity to Maharashtra and open new growth opportunities.