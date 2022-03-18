Teacher recruitment test on May 21, 22

The shortage of teachers in government schools is likely to be resolved by the 2023-24 academic year.

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has started the process to recruit 15,000 teachers for grades 6 to 8 and the related notification will be issued on March 21. The eligible candidates can apply online from March 23.

Addressing a news conference in the city on Friday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the last date to submit the applications online is April 22.

“The Common Entrance Test for the recruitment of teachers will be held on May 21 and 22,” said the minister.

As per the data provided by the department, the highest number of shortage of teachers is in Mathematics with 21,000 posts. In this, the department is filling 6,000 posts this year.

“When we look at the total shortage of teachers, it is around 30,000 from grades 1 to 8. But we are filling 15,000 posts in classes 6 to 8,” the minister added.

Though there are over 1.5 lakh eligible candidates who have cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), the department is unable to fill the posts due to various restrictions and considering the requests, the department has given a few relaxations.

The relaxations include the relaxation in age limits for candidates of all categories. For SC-ST communities, the age limit has been relaxed from 47 years to 45, for Other Backward Communities from 45 to 43 and it has been reduced from 42 to 40 for the General category.

