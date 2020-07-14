These students remained defiant in difficult times

Securing 95.5% in II PU was a dream come true for Yashwanth A of Oxford Independent PU college at Ullal in Bengaluru. To deal with the financial crisis at home and to manage his academic commitments, Yashwanth started taking tuitions for students of lower grades in his locality. Being a merit student even in SSLC with 97%, many parents were happy to send their wards for tuitions with Yashwant.

His father is a carpenter and his mother works as a tailor. Looking at his scores in SSLC, the college secretary and principal Dr Supreeth B R paid the fees for his PU course. “I want to pursue medicine and am currently preparing for NEET. All the credit goes to Supreeth sir, who trusted me and helped me,” says

Yashwanth.

Dr Supreeth has promised to take responsibility of Yashwanth’s studies even in future.

Score: Physics-95, Chemistry-96, Mathematics-97,

Biology - 97.

His labour with books paid off

School dropout, rescued child labourer Satish J secured 79% in commerce stream. Currently sheltered with SPARSHA Trust, an NGO, he wants to join the Indian Administrative Service

(IAS).

Satish studied at Seshadripuram PU college, Yelahanka in Bengaluru. “Had I not been rescued by SPARSHA Trust, I would have ended up as a child labourer. I thank each one at SPARSHA Trust and my teachers in college,” says Satish.

Score: 478/600

Gardener’s son reaps success

Another success story is Michael Augustine from Whitefield Global School, a unit of Deeksha Network. Securing distinction in PUC (science) was not a cakewalk for him.

Born to a gardener father and homemaker mother, he finished SSLC in a government school. As he scored well in SSLC, he was able to pass the merit test at Deeksha and got a seat.

“At Deeksha, I was able to receive clear guidance on how, when and what to study. My focus was on areas that needed improvement. The teachers were very motivating and supportive. I have learnt that everything depends on our perception. Hence, we must face life cheerfully and happily” the student said.

Score: 527/600