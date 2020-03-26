Third COVID-19 case reported in Mysuru

The third COVID-19 positive case of Mysuru district was confirmed on Thursday. While the first case was confirmed on March 21, the second case was confirmed on March 23.

According to a communication from Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, it is a 35-year-old man, a resident of Mysuru. “He has neither travel history nor contact history. However, he was with the quality assurance section of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud. Thus, he has been in contact with many healthcare professionals. The person is isolated at the designated COVID-19 hospital in Mysuru, the new District Hospital. The detailed investigation is under process. Seven primary contacts have been traced and they are under house quarantine,” the communication said.

It has to be noted that already two COVID-19 positive persons are under treatment at the District Hospital, in Mysuru.

The first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Mysuru on March 21. It was a man in the mid-30s, a resident of the city, who had travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru via Goa. He had gone to KR Hospital and voluntarily admitted himself on March 20.

He had hired a taxi from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to Mysuru. He had claimed that he had stopped for a tea break at Mandya. From there, he directly reached KR Hospital.

The second person tested positive in Mysuru is from Kerala. He is in his mid-40s and had travelled from Dubai. He arrived in Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru from Dubai on March 22 at 3 am. Later, he took a taxi and reached Mysuru. The victim had spent some time at a hotel room near Raja Bangle Store on Meena Bazar Road, in Mysuru, before admitting himself to KR Hospital.

Officials said, before leaving the airport in Bengaluru, he was subject to thermal scanning and hand stamping was done. Later, he took Airbus to Akash Medical Hospital, in Bengaluru, where he was checked and sent back to the airport. Then, he booked a taxi and travelled towards Mysuru. He took a break somewhere near Kengeri for a cup of tea on his way to Mysuru.