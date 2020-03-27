Third death in Karnataka due to COVID-19; Death toll in India now at 19

Karnataka reported its third death due to COVID-19. The patient is a 65-year-old man from Tumkur's Sira Taluk.

Confirming the death to reporters in Tumakuru, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar said that the patient passed away at 10.45 am on Friday. His body is at the District Hospital. 20 of his family members have been quarantined. Three doctors who treated him, two from private hospitals and one from government hospital have also been quarantined.

According to officials, the lab results of the 60-year-old deceased came later in the night on Thursday, however the patient died on Friday morning. Explaining the patient's travel, Kumar said, "Patient 60 traveled from Tumakuru on March 5th to New Delhi with 13 people in Sampark Kranthi train in coach S-6. On the 7th of March at 3:00 pm, he reached Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Station and took a taxi to Jamia Masjid for an event."

From March 7th to March 11th, according to district officials, they all stayed at Jamia Masjid. Due to a paucity of space, the group stayed in a nearby lodge. On March 11th, he left Delhi at around 9:00 am in Kongu Express' S-9 coach. On March 14th, he reached Yeshwanthpur at 12.30 am. He took a KSRTC bus to Chitradurga. Early in the morning on 14th March, he reached Sira and stayed at home for the next few days.

On March 18th, he developed fever and cough which were COVID-19 symptoms. On March 19th, at 6 pm he visited a private hospital's OPD. On 21st March, he visited a doctor at a private clinic in Sira, then a diagnostic centre. An x ray was taken and so was the blood test. He was referred to Tumakuru's district hospital. On March 23rd, at 3 pm he visited the OPD at Tumakuru DH and returned to Sira. In the wee hours of March 24th, at 3 am he was admitted to Tumakuru district hospital with severe acute respiratory illness.

At 10 am he left the district hospital against medical advice and visited a private hospital in Tumakuru. Here a staff nurse had inserted an IV cranula and put an oxygen mask on the patient. A laboratory technician collected the blood sample and a technician took an x ray and referred him back to the district hospital in Tumakuru. On March 24th, at 2 pm, he was admitted to an isolation ward and his sample was taken. But he passed away three days later on Friday morning.